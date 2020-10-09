IHSAA releases high school football sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Here are the sectional pairings for local schools in Northern Indiana:
CLASS 6A (Games start on October 30th)
Sectional 1
Game 1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson
Game 2: Crown Point at Merrillville
Sectional 2
Game 1: Penn at Chesterton
Game 2: Elkhart at Portage
Sectional 3
Game 1: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Warsaw
Game 2: Fort Wayne Snider at Homestead
CLASS 5A (Games start on October 30th)
Sectional 9
Game 1: Michigan City at Valparaiso
Game 2: Munster at LaPorte
Sectional 10
Game 1: Mishawaka at Goshen
Game 2: South Bend Adams at Concord
CLASS 4A (Games start on October 23rd)
Sectional 18
Game 1: South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Clay
Game 2: Logansport at South Bend Riley
Game 3: New Prairie at Plymouth
Game 4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies
Sectional 19 (8 teams)
Game 1: Columbia City at East Noble
Game 2: Angola at DeKalb
Game 3: Leo at Northridge
Game 4: Wawasee at NorthWood
CLASS 3A (Games start on October 23rd)
Sectional 25
Game 1: Calumet at Hammond
Game 2: Knox at Benton Central
Game 3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes
Game 4: River Forest at Hammond Clark
Sectional 26
Game 1: Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
Game 2: South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley
Game 3: Jimtown at Garrett
Game 4: Glenn at West Noble
CLASS 2A (Games start on October 23rd)
Sectional 34
Game 1: LaVille at Lewis Cass
Game 2: Delphi Community at Pioneer
Game 3: Bremen at Rochester Community
Game 4: Wabash at Manchester
Sectional 35
Game 1: Woodlan at Prairie Heights
Game 2: Eastside at Bluffton
Game 3: Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
Game 4: Central Noble at Fairfield.
CLASS A (Games start on October 23rd)
Sectional 41
Game 1: Winamac Community at South Central (Union Mills)
Game 2: Culver Community at Lake Station Edison
Game 3: North Judson-San Pierre at West Central
Game 4: South Newton at Game 1 Winner
Sectional 44
Game 1: Churubusco at Triton
Game 2: Adams Central at Fremont
Game 3: North Miami at Caston
Game 4: Northfield at Southwood
