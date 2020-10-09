Advertisement

IHSAA releases high school football sectional pairings

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Here are the sectional pairings for local schools in Northern Indiana:

CLASS 6A (Games start on October 30th)

Sectional 1

Game 1: Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson

Game 2: Crown Point at Merrillville

Sectional 2

Game 1: Penn at Chesterton

Game 2: Elkhart at Portage

Sectional 3

Game 1: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Warsaw

Game 2: Fort Wayne Snider at Homestead

CLASS 5A (Games start on October 30th)

Sectional 9

Game 1: Michigan City at Valparaiso

Game 2: Munster at LaPorte

Sectional 10

Game 1: Mishawaka at Goshen

Game 2: South Bend Adams at Concord

CLASS 4A (Games start on October 23rd)

Sectional 18

Game 1: South Bend St. Joseph at South Bend Clay

Game 2: Logansport at South Bend Riley

Game 3: New Prairie at Plymouth

Game 4: Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies

Sectional 19 (8 teams)

Game 1: Columbia City at East Noble

Game 2: Angola at DeKalb

Game 3: Leo at Northridge

Game 4: Wawasee at NorthWood

CLASS 3A (Games start on October 23rd)

Sectional 25

Game 1: Calumet at Hammond

Game 2: Knox at Benton Central

Game 3: Hanover Central at Twin Lakes

Game 4: River Forest at Hammond Clark

Sectional 26

Game 1: Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian

Game 2: South Bend Washington at Tippecanoe Valley

Game 3: Jimtown at Garrett

Game 4: Glenn at West Noble

CLASS 2A (Games start on October 23rd)

Sectional 34

Game 1: LaVille at Lewis Cass

Game 2: Delphi Community at Pioneer

Game 3: Bremen at Rochester Community

Game 4: Wabash at Manchester

Sectional 35

Game 1: Woodlan at Prairie Heights

Game 2: Eastside at Bluffton

Game 3: Whitko at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers

Game 4: Central Noble at Fairfield.

CLASS A (Games start on October 23rd)

Sectional 41

Game 1: Winamac Community at South Central (Union Mills)

Game 2: Culver Community at Lake Station Edison

Game 3: North Judson-San Pierre at West Central

Game 4: South Newton at Game 1 Winner

Sectional 44

Game 1: Churubusco at Triton

Game 2: Adams Central at Fremont

Game 3: North Miami at Caston

Game 4: Northfield at Southwood

