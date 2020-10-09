Advertisement

Hurricane Delta lashing the Louisiana Gulf coast with damaging winds, storm surge and heavy flooding rains

Delta is currently a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The hurricane will likely make landfall before 8 pm Friday as yet another powerful storm effects portions of the Gulf coast this hurricane season.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hurricane Delta is making landfall right now on the Southwestern Gulf coast of Louisiana. The same area that same area that saw category 4 hurricane Laura make landfall in late August. The coast is again seeing heavy flooding rains, strong and damaging winds with storm surge of up to 12 feet above dry ground in some locations.

Delta is currently a category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The hurricane will likely make landfall before 8 pm Friday as yet another powerful storm effects portions of the Gulf coast this hurricane season.

The storm will move inland and weaken but continue to bring gusty winds and flooding rains to portions of the Southeast and Mid Atlantic states through the weekend.

