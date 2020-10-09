Goshen High School marching band plays for retirement community

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of the Greencroft Goshen Retirement Community got a special treat tonight, thanks to high school students.

The Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band put on a small parade.

They started the event at Goshen College Music Center before making their way to the retirement community.

This idea came from Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman who felt that a lot of the residents have been isolated for way too long.

The mayor thought the band would brighten up residents' day.

“We want to connect with the people around us and give back to those people, so for the kids it’s a great way to give back and know that it’s more than just about you, and if we can brighten the spirits of others, we would like to do that too,” said Tom Cox, band director at Goshen High School.

The mayor treated students to donuts and cider after the event.

