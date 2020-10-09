Advertisement

Goshen High School marching band plays for retirement community

By Monica Murphy and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of the Greencroft Goshen Retirement Community got a special treat tonight, thanks to high school students.

The Goshen High School Crimson Marching Band put on a small parade.

They started the event at Goshen College Music Center before making their way to the retirement community.

This idea came from Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman who felt that a lot of the residents have been isolated for way too long.

The mayor thought the band would brighten up residents' day.

“We want to connect with the people around us and give back to those people, so for the kids it’s a great way to give back and know that it’s more than just about you, and if we can brighten the spirits of others, we would like to do that too,” said Tom Cox, band director at Goshen High School.

The mayor treated students to donuts and cider after the event.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former FBI agent offers perspective on foiled Whitmer kidnapping plot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
He has worked similar cases and says a case like this is always a little bit surprising, no matter how experienced you are in law enforcement.

News

County Metro Homicide investigating in Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is looking into the death of a 46-year-old man after he died at the hospital from injuries he received from an assault.

News

Police investigating double motorcycle, Jeep accident in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police responded to an accident involving two motorcycles and a Jeep Thursday night.

Indiana

Indiana State Police investigating shooting in Wabash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Wabash that ended with a Wabash Police Department sergeant injured.

Latest News

Michigan

Plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer foiled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Court documents allege it all began early this year with some social media banter.

News

Amy Coney Barrett’s sister talks family and humble beginnings with 16 News Now’s Joshua Short

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
16 News Now’s Joshua Short is digging deeper with someone who has the inside scoop on Judge Barrett, her younger sister Megan Edwards.

News

South Bend students receive donated supplies from community

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Students at Jackson Middle School in South Bend received donated face masks, hand sanitizer, and school supplies.

News

Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacts to plot to kidnap her

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided reaction to the news that the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her northern Michigan vacation home.

News

South Bend Clinic opens comprehensive Breast Care Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and also coincides with the South Bend Clinic opening their new comprehensive Breast Care Center.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Fix, use, or replace an arthritic ankle?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
For people with ankle arthritis, every step can be a struggle. When medication and bracing don’t work, patients may look into surgical options.