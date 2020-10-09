Former FBI agent offers perspective on foiled Whitmer kidnapping plot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former FBI agent shares his perspective on the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Doug Kouns was an FBI agent for 22 years. Most of his work was done here in Indiana.

He has worked similar cases and says a case like this is always a little bit surprising, no matter how experienced you are in law enforcement.

What struck him most about the case involving Governor Whitmer was the extent of the planning, training and effort that was put into carrying this out.

The former FBI agent says sometimes groups do a lot of talk but do not actually commit the violent act, but says no matter what, every case has to be taken seriously.

Kouns says with everything going on in our country right now, he would not be surprised if this happens again.

“I don’t know what sets people off to get them over that hump, idealistic and upset about something to where they would actually commit such an extreme act of violence against such a prominent person especially. For some reason Michigan kind of a hot bed for some of the extremist organizations, [there are] around two dozen extremist organizations,” said Kouns.

Kouns says he is proud of the FBI and all the work they are doing.

He says it takes a lot of time and resources to put a stop to something like this.

