Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tom Brady fell to Nick Foles again and appeared to lose count of downs on his final play, and the Chicago Bears beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 on Thursday night after Cairo Santos kicked a 38-year field goal with 1:17 remaining.

DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal.

Brady put up four fingers, appearing to think he had one more down. Chicago took over, instead.

But if he was thinking the Buccaneers had one more play, Brady wouldn’t say.

Brady threw for 253 yards and one touchdown.

But the Buccaneers (3-2) had their three-game win streak snapped.

10/9/2020 12:52:54 AM (GMT -4:00)

