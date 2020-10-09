Advertisement

Downtown South Bend’s Football Fridays return to the gridiron

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s Football Fridays will once again return to the gridiron on Friday.

There will be live music, a cash bar, and an appearance by former Fighting Irish QB Brandon Wimbush.

He will sign autographs, meet fans, and talk about his new business.

“I speak so fond of this community and how they were able to embrace me as a quarterback of the university,” Wimbush said. “And I’m excited to give something back to the fans as well.”

Wimbush will sign autographs from 5 – 7 p.m.

Football Fridays will go until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

4-year-old cancer survivor receives camper trailer through Make-A-Wish

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Surrounded by family and supporters, KayJay earned his new camper after starting his fight against cancer at one and a half. He’s since beat it twice and is now cancer-free.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Country girl needs adoption

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
12-year-old Miley looks forward to the day when she can connect with a new family that lives in the country.

Community

Berrien Spring’s KozySalia making masks for nearby choir students

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
These masks have more space around the mouth which allows people to speak and sing without breathing in their mask.

Indiana

Elkhart announces trick-or-treating times

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Elkhart just announced the city's plans for trick-or-treating this year.

Latest News

Community

Football Fridays return to Downtown South Bend for the first time since 2011

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Now that Notre Dame football is back, DTSB is generating excitement with live music, drinks, and entertainment at the gridiron.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Young comedian needs adoptive family

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
When life gets you down, it helps to know someone who can lighten the mood. In this case, an 11 year old foster kid named Alix.

Community

Health officials in Michiana outline factors that could impact Halloween

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
With many trick or treaters already wearing a mask as part of their costumes, the Halloween tradition comes with some built-in COVID precautions. Local health officials say there are other factors to consider before going out to trick or treat.

Community

16 Pack-a-Backpack giveaway doing drive-thru this year

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
This year was a little different due to COVID-19, making today’s event a literal backpack drive.

Community

Day of Remembrance event held at Southlawn Cemetery

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Several people from Michiana gathered at the South Lawn Cemetery to observe the national day of remembrance.

Community

West End Bakery plans to keep with tradition after announcing reopening plans

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
While the West End Bakery is under new ownership, many of the flavors, recipes, and employees that kept this place running for 90-plus years remain the same.