Downtown South Bend’s Football Fridays return to the gridiron

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend’s Football Fridays will once again return to the gridiron on Friday.

There will be live music, a cash bar, and an appearance by former Fighting Irish QB Brandon Wimbush.

He will sign autographs, meet fans, and talk about his new business.

“I speak so fond of this community and how they were able to embrace me as a quarterback of the university,” Wimbush said. “And I’m excited to give something back to the fans as well.”

Wimbush will sign autographs from 5 – 7 p.m.

Football Fridays will go until 9 p.m.

