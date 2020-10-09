Police investigating double motorcycle, Jeep accident in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to an accident involving two motorcycles and a Jeep Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m.

The accident happened near Corby’s, at the intersection of LaSalle and Niles Avenue.

The Jeep was going east, and the motorcycles were going west on LaSalle.

The driver of the Jeep turned left, in the path of the motorcycles.

The first motorcycle hit the Jeep. He is currently in critical condition.

The second motorcycle hit the first. That driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

There is significant damage to the Jeep, including a cracked windshield.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to update you on air and online.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.