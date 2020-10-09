County Metro Homicide investigating in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is looking into the death of a 46-year-old man after he died at the hospital from injuries he received from an assault.

On Sept. 30, criminal charges were filed against 39-year-old Kevin Rose.

They include aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was previously arrested in connection to this investigation on Sept. 28.

According to a police affidavit, on Sept. 28, police officers were sent to the 300 block of West Marion Street, in Mishawaka, for a report of a person found unconscious and covered in blood.

When they arrived, a witness told them that there was a dispute between Rose and Gill.

Rose allegedly used a weapon to struck Gill multiple times and kicked him when he was on the ground.

Police later brought Rose in and he reportedly told officers that he punched and kicked him, but says he did not use a weapon.

Gill was taken to a hospital, where on Monday, he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.