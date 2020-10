SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow you can also go to a family movie night in South Bend.

Black Panther will be airing around sundown in the Century Center parking lot.

Each carload will receive a bag of popcorn and food trucks will be on site.

Admission is free but parking spots are limited to 200.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.