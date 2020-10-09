Camper raffle fundraiser raises $37,000 so far

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We told you earlier this week that Rollin' On TV is partnering with Forest River to raffle off a Super No Boundaries travel trailer.

It’s raised over $37,000 so far.

The money raised will benefit Care Camps for kids.

The unit features upgrades including custom graphics WIFI and solar panels.

Raffle tickets are $20, and the drawing is Oct. 30.

You can purchase your raffle ticket at rollinontv.com.

