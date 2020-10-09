Advertisement

Boy tries to defend home and family from intruders

Police need your help identifying four men involved in a home invasion in South Bend.
By Zach Horner
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

A crime alert you need to know about, police need your help identifying four men involved in a home invasion in South Bend.

What happened in the home was caught on camera, and shows how a seemingly normal morning can turn dangerous in just a matter of seconds.

Despite that danger, a young boy tried to defend his home and family.

Olivia Cruz, Lives on S. Grant Street “Scary, that it could happen so quickly," Olivia Cruz says. She lives near the home where the alleged home invasion occurred.

It was September 30th; a nightmare before noon at a South Bend home.

“About four males knocked on the door, a juvenile who was inside opened that door, and those males forced themselves inside the home," South Bend Police Media Liaison Christine Karsten says.

According to police it was in the 500 Block of South Grant Street in South Bend where a family was just minding their own business, on a Wednesday morning around 10:30, when men broke in with guns creating chaos.

Police say shots were fired during the home invasion, luckily no one was physically injured.

“We were shocked, we heard the gun shots, it was scary. I mean, our kids play outside, but that’s the first incident like that since I’ve been here," Cruz says.

“I think what’s really hard to watch is seeing a little boy in the video trying to defend his home trying to defend his family. I know people on social media have been calling him brave," Karsten says.

That boy in the video is seen swinging at the intruders, even throwing objects at the four men.

“Oh my God, it broke my heart, he was trying so hard to protect his mom and get them out of there," Cruz says.

These men remain on the loose, and police need your help.

“As this little boy is defending his family, and his home, we’re asking that the community now defend him," Karsten says.

South Bend Police say you can defend him by coming forward and submitting tips if you know anything about this home invasion.

Submit a tip:

Anonymously-Michiana Crime Stoppers: 574-288-STOP or 1-800-342-STOP

South Bend Police Investigative Bureau: 574-235-9263

