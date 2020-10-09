Advertisement

Another one: Louisiana coastal region braces for second Hurricane in a single season

The 25th named storm of 2020 Atlantic hurricane season makes landfall late Friday
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Hurricane Delta is on almost exactly the same track as August’s Hurricane Laura, charting a course to smash into the same part of Louisiana’s shoreline Friday evening.

Delta is the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season; Currently packing 120 mph winds and a deluge of rainfall.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Delta is so large, a risk of devastating storm surge remains high, likely bringing 9 feet of water inland.

A series of Hurricane Warnings went into effect Thursday for a large portion of the Gulf Coast extending from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.

