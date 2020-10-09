An inside look at campus life at Ball State University amid the coronavirus pandemic

MUNCIE, Ind. (WNDU) - Universities around the country are adjusting to new safety protocols to keep staff and students safe.

16 News Now editor Alex Almanza is a student at Ball State University, and is giving us an inside look at campus life amid the pandemic.

This past week, the number of COVID-19 cases on Ball State University’s campus hit a staggering 1,000 cases.

That’s according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which includes both students and staff members.

Most classes have turned into hybrid courses, in-person learning, or have gone completely online.

With these changes come other safety protocols such as updated sanitization procedures, mask policies, and social distancing.

