Warm and bright end to the week ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight the clear skies will be present across the region with cool and crisp air flowing into Michiana. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s overnight before a very nice October warm up Friday. Under clear skies the sun will warm Michiana into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in some locations. Very warm air with temperatures in the upper 70s likely during Saturday as well. A few high clouds will be possible on Saturday as a front drifts to the South.

Then Delta will throw some high clouds our way into Sunday under some sunshine. Temperatures to end the weekend will still remain in the middle 70s. We could potentially see some tropical showers make it to Michiana from Delta on Monday. We will watch the track of that system closely and see how far North those showers will come. A few chances for rain next week beyond Monday. A few isolated showers Tuesday and some scattered showers near the end of next week as well. Temperatures will gradually slide back into the lower 60s by the end of next week, bringing us back to the reality of fall here in Michiana.

So, before reality sets back in, enjoy the sunshine and warmth over the next few days!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm but turning chilly by morning. Low of 44.

FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine with not a cloud in the sky. Warming up as well with a southwesterly breeze. High of 79.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A cool evening leading to nice mild temperatures overnight. A few higher clouds are possible. Low of 57.

SATURDAY: Some clouds coming back into the picture but still sunshine will be present. Staying warm and breezy. High of 77.

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 70

Thursday’s Low: 42

Precipitation: 0.00″

