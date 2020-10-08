The Lerner Theatre reopens for first time since March

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Live theater will return to the Lerner Theatre for the first time since March.

The Sound of Music, a production by Premier Arts, will be the first show on stage Thursday evening.

Guests can expect some changes.

There will be limited seating to enforce physical distancing, so guests are encouraged to reserve their tickets online ahead of the show.

Masks are required until guests are seated inside the theater.

“The new normal for now,” said Craig Gibson, executive artistic director of Premier Arts. “But it’s so exciting to see people create something like the sound of music, with a message of hope and faith prevailing in awful times.”

The Sound of Music will be at the Lerner Theatre for eight performances.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about safety precautions, click here.