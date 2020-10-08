Advertisement

St. Joseph County leaders discuss COVID-19 spike

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today in St. Joseph County, there was a press conference with county leaders and South Bend Mayor James Mueller to discuss a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Health Department says that there are currently 1,091 active cases in the county.

Sept. 7 saw just 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Fast forward one month and the county is now seeing around five times that.

Health leaders say that the recent spike is because of “widespread community transmission,” and that people need to stay vigilant with mask wearing, cleanliness and physical distancing.

The health department says, as of today, they won’t issue any new mandates or roll back on re-opening stages for the county, but they have a strong suggestion for gatherings.

“For any indoor gathering, the governor’s order allows any gathering up to 500 people, or a safety plan for groups over 500, obviously we think that dramatically magnifies the risk, so we think people ought to be very intentional, if you’re contemplating Halloween parties you ought to think about the size of the gathering, we would encourage indoor gatherings of no more than ten people,” said St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Dr. Fox adds that moving backwards in re-opening stages, or implementing new county mandates, are possible if the county doesn’t see a decline in new cases and hospital usage.

