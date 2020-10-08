South Bend students receive donated supplies from community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Jackson Middle School in South Bend received donated face masks, hand sanitizer, and school supplies.

The donations were made by PPE manufacturer Green Shield, as well as the South Bend Chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Local business Ivory Coast Tees printed the school’s logo on each bag and mask.

Also, a number of signs were donated by Steve Fidler, the president of Kuert Concrete.

The signs are meant to help students practice social distancing guidelines.

“As a leader, you know education and academics are definitely important, but parallel to the academics is the culture and the climate of the school. Even though we are under these new guidelines, we still are connected in some kind of way because this is our school,” said Principal Tiana Batiste-Waddell.

The community donations saved the school more than $2,400.

