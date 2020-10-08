South Bend police investigating homicide on Locust Road
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was found shot dead this afternoon in South Bend.
Investigators say they at the man was found inside a trailer in the 60000 block of Locust Road this afternoon.
Authorities identified the victim as Bradley Hodges.
After an autopsy was conducted today, a forensic pathologist determined the manner of death to be a homicide.
As of now, there’s no suspects.
This remains under investigation.
