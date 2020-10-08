South Bend Clinic opens comprehensive Breast Care Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and also coincides with the South Bend Clinic opening their new comprehensive Breast Care Center.

“Imagine is the number one thing we could do for preventive women’s care,” said Dr. Greg Credi, South Bend Clinic Breast Surgeon.

￼￼But a survey taken in 2018 found 15% of women, with insurance, do not regularly get mammograms.￼￼

“Convenience is incredibly important￼,” Dr. Credi said.

That’s why the South Bend clinic ￼wanted to bring their services together, in one place, to make it even easier for patients.

“The Breast Care Center is going to be our diagnostic mammography center,” said Anna Swanson, Mammographer. “What that means as all of our screening mammograms will be done at our other locations and our diagnostic on patients patients that are symptomatic or patients that have been called back from their screening mammograms will be seen here at the site.”

“You get same day feedback from those diagnostic exams which is very important for women that are being called back in or having issues to be able to have that feedback and to know what the next step is if there’s any,” Swanson said.

“We thought we had an incredible opportunity to bring a breast center here and instead of having to go to a large hospital, you’re able to be in smaller facilities but we still can bring the same range as a hospital,” Dr. Alfredo Casetti, South Bend Clinic Breast Surgeon.

Mammograms are typically a covered benefit with most insurances, but if a patient does not have insurance, The South Bend Clinic offers cash pricing with a discount.

To learn more about the South Bend Clinic, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.