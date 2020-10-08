Advertisement

Reverse parade held to celebrate homecoming in Edwardsburg

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, MICH. (WNDU) - It is homecoming week for Edwardsburg Public Schools.

This year students, teachers and community members celebrated by participating in a reverse parade.

“It’s a neat way to celebrate homecoming. Obviously this is a unique year, but in Edwardsburg homecoming is a huge deal. We go all out," said Athletic Director Kevin Dean.

For some class queens like Zoey Wimberley this day meant everything.

“It means everything. This is what I have looked forward to since I was little, and to be on the homecoming court means everything to me...I did not expect to win at all, and I had no idea. My friend had to tell me, so it was a big surprise. I am so happy. I am so grateful," said Wimberley.

Student organizations, class queens, the marching band and fall athletic teams lined up along the sidewalk from the middle school to the high school.

“It just feels good to be back doing this after such a long period away. The kids are excited to have a little bit of normalcy and regular stuff back in their life,” Dean said.

Classes decorated banners and waved to people as they drove by.

Wimberley said she tries to be a leader at school and is thankful to her classmates for the nomination.

“I try to be nice to kids, especially kids that don’t talk as much or don’t really have a table to sit at for lunch. I try to talk to as many groups as I know," Wimberley said.

