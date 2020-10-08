Advertisement

Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Delta forecast to make landfall at exactly the same location as Hurricane Laura

Category 2 Hurricane could strengthen to a Cat 3 before landfall
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast off Louisiana and Texas. Hurricane Warnings went into effect for this region early Thursday. Winds in excess of 100mph are expected as the storm moves ashore.

A life-threatening storm surge and dangerous flooding conditions will begin Friday. Residents in the immediate vicinity are encouraged to evacuate and otherwise follow advice given by local officials.

Significant flash, urban, small stream, and river flooding will also begin Friday, but peak much later into the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue into the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic next week.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential rainfall makes its way into Michiana from Hurricane Delta

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Sunshine and dry conditions dominate the end of this week for Michiana residents.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman Hurricane Delta WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast 10-8-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hurricane Delta set to make landfall almost exactly in the same spot as Hurricane Laura

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather Forecast 10-8-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain showers cause flooding in the southeast as Hurricane Delta rolls through

News

South Bend police investigating homicide on Locust Road

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A homicide investigation is underway after a 43-year-old man was found shot dead this afternoon in South Bend.

Latest News

News

Elkhart River District continues to make progress

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Everything they do downtown now is designed to make the river district more walkable and livable.

Coronavirus

LaVille Elementary switches to virtual learning after two positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
An elementary school here in Michiana is moving to virtual learning after two positive cases of the coronavirus were confirmed.

News

Three students test positive for coronavirus at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Oregon-Davis School Corp. has switched to virtual learning after three students test positive for COVID-19.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane watches posted for the Louisiana Gulf coast ahead of major hurricane Delta - clipped version

Updated: 16 hours ago

Michigan

Judge denies request to withdraw guilty plea in killing of U.S. soldier

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder but tried to withdraw that plea in August.

News

Man charged in UP Mall shooting appears in court

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
21-year-old Dazhon Howard is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby at U.P. Mall in Mishawaka last month.