Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Delta forecast to make landfall at exactly the same location as Hurricane Laura

Delta is expected to grow in size as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast off Louisiana and Texas. Hurricane Warnings went into effect for this region early Thursday. Winds in excess of 100mph are expected as the storm moves ashore.

A life-threatening storm surge and dangerous flooding conditions will begin Friday. Residents in the immediate vicinity are encouraged to evacuate and otherwise follow advice given by local officials.

Significant flash, urban, small stream, and river flooding will also begin Friday, but peak much later into the weekend. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue into the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic next week.

