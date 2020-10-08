Potential rainfall makes its way into Michiana from Hurricane Delta

TODAY:

A chilly start with one significant change from yesterday—no wind! We’re calm through most of the day with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Bright, sunny skies. Rain-free into the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT:

Another cold one. Lows drop into the middle 40s. Clear skies, nearly calm winds.

TOMORROW:

A bit breezy with winds picking up from the south. Thanks to the warm wind, afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 70s! It’s a rare October day that takes us to nearly 80 degrees this late in the Fall season. Enjoy!

HURRICANE DELTA: Currently a Category 2… Likely to intensify to a Cat 3 before making landfall in Louisiana around 7pm Friday. The latest forecast path puts Delta almost EXACTLY at the same spot at Hurricane Laura in late August. Life-threatening storm surge, tropical storm force winds, and numerous power outages threaten the coastal region.

