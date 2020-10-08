Advertisement

More than 22,000 absentee mail ballots sent out to voters in St. Joseph County

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just 26 days left before the election, the St. Joseph County Election Board say the pressure is on regarding the record high number of absentee mail ballots being processed.

Officials say more than 22,000 absentee ballots have already been mailed out in St. Joseph County. Of those 22,000 ballots, just over 9,000 ballots have been filled out, returned and received to the County Clerk’s Office.

Once each ballot is reviewed and validated by the Election Board, by law, they are then sorted by day and stored away until counting begins on Election Day.

Rita Glenn, who serves on the St. Joseph County Election Board, says there are usually an estimated 20 workers dedicated to absentee mail voting every year. However, it’s all hands on deck this year.

“We have approximately between 45 and 55 people working to try and make sure that we get these applications and ballots out to people so that they are votes do count. It is overwhelming, it’s a good problem to have, but again, the sooner the better for, not only making sure your vote counts, but assisting us in making sure they count,” Glenn says.

Officials also advise any absentee mail voters to make sure ballots are signed before mailing back out to the clerk’s office. Glenn says more than 100 ballots have already been ruled invalid because ballots were sent in unsigned.

The last day to apply for absentee voting by mail is October 22nd.

