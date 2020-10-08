Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,197 more coronavirus cases, 22* deaths

Michigan health officials reported 1,197 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Thursday.
Michigan health officials reported 1,197 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Thursday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,197 more coronavirus cases and 22* more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include 20 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 6,869 deaths and 132,039 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,016 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 903 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,407* more cases reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703 per day.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 780 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 75 (+0) deaths and 2,118 (+26) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 20 (+3) deaths and 671 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 885 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

