Medical Moment: Fix, use, or replace an arthritic ankle?

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Up to 15 percent of American adults struggle with ankle pain due to arthritis, and some have a hard time finding relief.

When ankle surgery is your best option, what do you need to know?

For people with ankle arthritis, every step can be a struggle.

When medication and bracing don’t work, patients may look into surgical options.

And as Martie Salt reports, which patients are good candidates for total ankle replacement?

Because of the risk of joint replacement parts wearing out, replacement has often been reserved for healthy patients in their sixties or seventies.

But with the replacement system in Tina’s ankle, the plastic parts can be changed if they wear down, without the need to remove the entire replacement.

