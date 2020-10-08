Marian - Elkhart football game cancelled due to contact tracing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be no undefeated battle at Rice Field between Elkhart and Marian on Friday night.

Marian announces this move was made out of an abundance of caution. No members of the Marian football program have tested positive for COVID-19 but several players have to be quarantined due to contact tracing.

Elkhart is still looking to play someone else tomorrow night

