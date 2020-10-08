Marian - Elkhart football game cancelled due to contact tracing
here will be no undefeated battle at Rice Field between Elkhart and Marian on Friday night
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Marian announces this move was made out of an abundance of caution. No members of the Marian football program have tested positive for COVID-19 but several players have to be quarantined due to contact tracing.
Elkhart is still looking to play someone else tomorrow night
