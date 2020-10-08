Major Hurricane Delta expected to impact areas that were hardest hit by category 4 hurricane Laura in late August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At 5 PM EDT on Thursday the National Hurricane center upgraded Delta to a category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. This storm still shows signs of strengthening and could make landfall as a category 3 major hurricane on the eastern Gulf coast of Louisiana as early as Friday afternoon. The storm will bring destructive winds, damaging storm surge and heavy flooding rains. The tropical storm force winds could move in as early as Friday morning with conditions going downhill throughout Friday ahead of landfall.

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for the majority of the Louisiana Gulf Coast and a few of the most extreme eastern counties in Texas. Most of Louisiana and parts of Texas are also under tropical storm warnings as well as storm surge warnings.

Rainfall could exceed 10-12+ inches in some locations along with upwards of 12 feet of storm surge over parts of the Louisiana coast. Damaging winds and storm surge will be likely. The areas under warnings could begin to see tropical storm force winds along with heavy rain and flooding as early as Thursday evening. The worst conditions are expected to ramp up on Friday with a landfall somewhere on the western Gulf coast of Louisiana looking likely late in the evening Friday.

We will keep you updated right here on WNDU on the intensity, track and the watches and warnings with regards to this powerful storm as it approaches the Gulf coast over the next 24 hours.

