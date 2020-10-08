Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Florida State at Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

- Irish blowout win

- Irish start slow, but win convincingly

- Irish win a close one

- Florida State wins

(If you can’t view the poll above, please click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Florida State and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Week 2: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Week 1: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

