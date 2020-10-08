Advertisement

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Florida State at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

- Irish blowout win

- Irish start slow, but win convincingly

- Irish win a close one

- Florida State wins

(If you can’t view the poll above, please click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

Countdown to Kickoff will air live from Notre Dame Stadium on WNDU from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, right before Florida State and Notre Dame take the field.

Watch the game on WNDU beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Week 2: Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Yes: 50%

No: 50%

Week 1: With fewer teams playing, would winning a national title this season come with an asterisk?

Yes: 53%

No: 47%

Latest News

Notre Dame

Slaggert and Rolston selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Updated: 12 hours ago
Slaggert and Rolston became the 86th and 87th Notre Dame players selected in the NHL Draft and the 39th and 40th of the Jeff Jackson era.

Notre Dame

Kobe Bryant inspires Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy to be great

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Braden had several conversations with Kobe over the years but there’s one conversation that really sticks out for the Notre Dame football wide receiver.

Notre Dame

Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy makes switch from number 25 to 0 out of pride

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Lenzy says being the first player to ever wear the number was enticing, plus he’s from Oregon and the number zero looks like an “O.”

Notre Dame

Jonathan Doerer not phased by lack of fans while kicking

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Doerer also says he will “most likely” be back for a fifth year.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin expected to make season debut against Florida State

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
After a running program, the doctors have him cleared to play 15 to 20 snaps on Saturday against the Seminoles.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football wants to do anything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The numbers are down after the outbreak but Kelly says the protocols are changing every single day.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says transparency is key during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
He wants everyone to know how his football team is being affected by the virus whether the numbers are high or low.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame held scrimmage on Sunday to shake off the rust

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly noted that safety Kyle Hamilton did not practice in the scrimmage but he will play against Florida State.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly is excited that it’s finally game week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says it’s going to require a lot of work to shake off the rust but he’s excited Notre Dame is scheduled to play a football game on Saturday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football to continue testing three times a week

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish will continue their testing plan of three times a week despite the recent outbreak.