Indiana reports 16 more deaths, 1,488 new cases of coronavirus

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1,488 more coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,515 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 129,677 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 17 more coronavirus deaths and 1,302 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 30 more coronavirus deaths and 990 more cases were reported.

Monday: 7 more coronavirus deaths and 835 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 5 more coronavirus deaths and 1,096 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,429 more cases were reported.

Friday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 1,495 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 7,500 (+85) cases and 148 (+17) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 7,305 (+131) cases and 120 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,733 (+29) cases and 47 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 1,436 (+28) cases and 17 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,105 (+14) cases and 26 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 687 (+6) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 306 (+9) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 270 (+3) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 117 (+0) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

