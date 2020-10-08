Advertisement

Governor Gretchen Whitmer reacts to plot to kidnap her

By Zach Horner
Oct. 8, 2020
Michigan- (WNDU) -

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided reaction to the news that the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her northern Michigan vacation home.

The Governor thanked all authorities involved in the investigation and applauded their work. She also condemned hate groups in Michigan during her address Thursday afternoon.

“So let me say this loud and clear; hatred, bigotry and violence have no place in the great State of Michigan. If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone, we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice," Gov. Whitmer says.

She went on to mention that she blames President Trump, at least in part, for empowering groups like the militias in Michigan. Whitmer brought up President Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacist groups and hate groups during the last debate.

“Just last week the President of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacist and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups. ‘Stand back and standby’ he told them. Stand back and standby. Hate groups heard the President’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, as a call to action," Whitmer says.

This is a developing story so stay with 16 News Now as we continue to learn more.

