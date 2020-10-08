Former South Bend mayor responds to vice-presidential debate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is speaking out about the vice-presidential debate.

Buttigieg was working with Harris to prepare for the debate and says that Vice President Pence said everything they expected.

“It was the same talking points, the same lines, the same evasions that we’ve been seeing from the trump-pence campaign throughout because they clearly did not want to answer for this administration’s failed response to the pandemic for the economic disaster happening all around us,” Buttigieg said.

Yesterday’s debate made history as Senator Harris became the first black woman to represent her party in a presidential or vice-presidential debate.

