Food Bank of Northern Indiana starts Farmers to Families food box program

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ind. (WNDU) - Today, federal lawmakers stopped by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to talk about the Farmers to Families food box program.

It buys products from local farmers, allowing food pantries to give them to families in need.

The program also helps farmers who lost money during the pandemic when businesses had to close or limit operations.

The U.S. Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Ag Affairs says it takes leadership from the local and national level for this program to succeed.

“So that leaves to us just getting them the food, along with other contributors like good retailers and those who donate of their funds or of their product. No worries there, and everything I’ve seen and heard suggests it’s pretty efficiently run and it gets to the consumers that it needs,” said Ted McKinney, Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

From the start of the pandemic through the end of September, Farmers to Families delivered 100 million boxes.

