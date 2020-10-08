Advertisement

Chicago Blackhawks parting with Cup-winning G Corey Crawford

General manager Stan Bowman says he talked to Crawford about the decision
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks will not re-sign goaltender Corey Crawford in free agency, potentially signaling a more extensive rebuild for one of the NHL’s marquee franchises. General manager Stan Bowman says he talked to Crawford about the decision. Crawford, a Montreal native, was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2003 draft and made his debut with the Blackhawks in 2010. He helped the franchise to Stanley Cup titles in 2013 and 2015.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

