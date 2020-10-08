Buchanan, MI named ‘Nicest Place in America’

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Reader’s Digest has named Buchanan as the Nicest Place in America.

The announcement coming this morning on the Today Show by best-selling author and Nicest Places Advisory Council Member Mitch Albom.

He explained how the city found a unique way to honor members of the military after its annual Memorial Day parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

He also noted that the community came together following the death of George Floyd.

So, on behalf of everyone here at 16 News Now, congrats to Buchanan on this wonderful honor.

