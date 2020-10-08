Brian Kelly says lack of practice time will not hold back players who were out due to COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As of Monday, there are 11 Notre Dame football players sidelined due to COVID-19, whether they tested positive for the coronavirus or they were put into quarantine due to contact tracing.

However, that number of 11 Notre Dame football players was at 39 just over two weeks ago.

So what does it take for those players who were sidelined to get back on the field?

Brian Kelly says those players who tested positive and are cleared to return will not have to take a COVID-19 test for 90 days.

However, those players will still follow the same protocols as everyone else in the football program.

The players then can return to physical activity at different levels. For example, a player can practice at a 50 percent threshold or 75 percent to smooth their transition back to the field.

Kelly says if players are still able to show they can play after their time away from the practice field, Notre Dame will find time for them to play on game day.

“If somebody can make up the ground and still be competitive in practice, we are going to allow him to still compete for playing time," Kelly said. "If they are that good of a player, we are not going to hold them back if the time away has not held them back. If you are that good of a player and you can go through having very mild symptoms and then go through that protocol of 50-75 and still at the end of the day, be as good if not better then you are going to see yourself playing on Saturday.”

Kelly also announced at least two players will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Florida State.

Linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will not suit up against the Seminoles.

Despite two players listed as unavailable, there is still a football game to be played. Notre Dame and Florida State kick off at 7:30 PM on WNDU. Be sure to tune in to 16 News Now at 6:30 PM as our team gets you ready for the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.