Advertisement

Brian Kelly says lack of practice time will not hold back players who were out due to COVID-19

Brian Kelly says those players who tested positive and are cleared to return will not have to take a COVID-19 test for 90 days
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As of Monday, there are 11 Notre Dame football players sidelined due to COVID-19, whether they tested positive for the coronavirus or they were put into quarantine due to contact tracing.

However, that number of 11 Notre Dame football players was at 39 just over two weeks ago.

So what does it take for those players who were sidelined to get back on the field?

Brian Kelly says those players who tested positive and are cleared to return will not have to take a COVID-19 test for 90 days.

However, those players will still follow the same protocols as everyone else in the football program.

The players then can return to physical activity at different levels. For example, a player can practice at a 50 percent threshold or 75 percent to smooth their transition back to the field.

Kelly says if players are still able to show they can play after their time away from the practice field, Notre Dame will find time for them to play on game day.

“If somebody can make up the ground and still be competitive in practice, we are going to allow him to still compete for playing time," Kelly said. "If they are that good of a player, we are not going to hold them back if the time away has not held them back. If you are that good of a player and you can go through having very mild symptoms and then go through that protocol of 50-75 and still at the end of the day, be as good if not better then you are going to see yourself playing on Saturday.”

Kelly also announced at least two players will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Florida State.

Linebacker Jack Kiser and defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa will not suit up against the Seminoles.

Despite two players listed as unavailable, there is still a football game to be played. Notre Dame and Florida State kick off at 7:30 PM on WNDU. Be sure to tune in to 16 News Now at 6:30 PM as our team gets you ready for the game on Countdown to Kickoff.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Florida State at Notre Dame

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: What do you expect to happen Saturday night?

Notre Dame

Slaggert and Rolston selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Updated: 19 hours ago
Slaggert and Rolston became the 86th and 87th Notre Dame players selected in the NHL Draft and the 39th and 40th of the Jeff Jackson era.

Notre Dame

Kobe Bryant inspires Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy to be great

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Braden had several conversations with Kobe over the years but there’s one conversation that really sticks out for the Notre Dame football wide receiver.

Notre Dame

Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy makes switch from number 25 to 0 out of pride

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Lenzy says being the first player to ever wear the number was enticing, plus he’s from Oregon and the number zero looks like an “O.”

Latest News

Notre Dame

Jonathan Doerer not phased by lack of fans while kicking

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Doerer also says he will “most likely” be back for a fifth year.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin expected to make season debut against Florida State

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
After a running program, the doctors have him cleared to play 15 to 20 snaps on Saturday against the Seminoles.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football wants to do anything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The numbers are down after the outbreak but Kelly says the protocols are changing every single day.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly says transparency is key during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
He wants everyone to know how his football team is being affected by the virus whether the numbers are high or low.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame held scrimmage on Sunday to shake off the rust

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly noted that safety Kyle Hamilton did not practice in the scrimmage but he will play against Florida State.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly is excited that it’s finally game week

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says it’s going to require a lot of work to shake off the rust but he’s excited Notre Dame is scheduled to play a football game on Saturday.