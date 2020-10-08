Advertisement

13 charged in plots to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.
In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Whitmer signes a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year in Lansing, Mich., Sept. 30, 2020.(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general has charged seven people with plotting to target law enforcement and attack state Capitol building.

The announcement comes after six others were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

The state attorney general announced additional charges under Michigan’s anti-terrorism law. Seven men, all in custody, are linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

They are suspected of attempting to identify the homes of law enforcement officers to “target them, made threats of violence intended to instigate a civil war.” They also planned and trained for an operation to attack the Michigan Capitol building and to kidnap government officials, including the governor, Dana Nessel said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DETROIT (AP) — Six men were charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

The men plotted for months, consulting and training with militia members, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September, according to the complaint. Four of the six men planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot. The six men were arrested Wednesday night and each faces up to life in prison. U.S. attorney Andrew Birge called them “violent extremists.”

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,” Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told reporters.

The criminal complaint said the plan involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted. The criminal complaint did not mention those orders.

Through electronic communications, two of the alleged conspirators “agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,” the FBI said.

The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.

Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.

He said he wanted to try Whitmer for “treason” and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said.

Later, however, the group shifted to targeting the governor’s vacation home, the FBI said.

The government said the scheme appeared to have roots in a June gathering in Dublin, Ohio, attended by more than a dozen people from several states, including Croft and Fox.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI affidavit said. “They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. ... Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Reverse parade held to celebrate homecoming in Edwardsburg

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Reverse parade held to celebrate homecoming in Edwardsburg

National Politics

Trump, Biden teams discuss upcoming debates: Virtual or not, next week?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Biden campaign rejected the Trump campaign’s proposal to move the date of the third debate.

National Politics

Pelosi wants to discuss 25th Amendment

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there will be talks about the 25th Amendment on Friday, gives no other details. The 25th Amendment is put in place in case a president dies or becomes incapacitated in office.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 16 more deaths, 1,488 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

Latest News

Michigan

Bond set at $100K for 2 activists charged in robocall case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Detroit judge has set bond at $100,000 for two conservative political activists who are accused of using false robocalls to dissuade Black residents in Detroit and other Democratic-leaning U.S. cities from voting by mail.

National

AP source: Titans told not to hold any in-person activities

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
Tennessee was told players could not gather together for any in-person activities either at the club’s facility or elsewhere a day before several Titans worked out at a private school, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

National

Drone video shows surfer’s close encounter with shark

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Matt Wilkinson was surfing at Sharpes Beach in Ballina when the 5-foot shark appeared.

News

The Lerner Theatre reopens for first time since March

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Live theater is back at the Lerner for the first time in seven months.

National

Newspaper: Trump official ignored virus rules at wedding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
About 70 guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, wore tuxedos and ball gowns but no masks at the indoor wedding.

National

Phone records lead to Pennsylvania father charged in rape, death of 10-month-old daughter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Police in Pennsylvania have charged the father of an infant child in her sexual assault and death after investigators said they discovered several Google searches on his phone.