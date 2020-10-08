Advertisement

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP, WNDU, WJRT) - The FBI says it thwarted a plot involving the Michigan militia, which allegedly planned to overthrow the state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

ABC12 News has learned a series of federal search warrants were conducted around Michigan on Wednesday, including one in Shiawassee County. The Associated Press is reporting that six people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The FBI quoted one of the suspects as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end,” according to the AP.

Federal prosecutors and top law enforcement officials from around the state are planning to discuss details of the alleged plot at 1 p.m. Thursday. Watch the press conference on air and online.

Whitmer is planning to make a statement about the alleged plot later in the afternoon at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News News on air and online for updates.

From the Associated Press:

DETROIT (AP) — Six men plotted to try to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing.

The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case. The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the alleged plot.

The criminal complaint said the plan involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

Through electronic communications, two of the alleged conspirators “agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,” the FBI said.

The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.

Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.

He said he wanted to try Whitmer for “treason” and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said.

Later, however, the group shifted to targeting the governor’s vacation home, the FBI said.

