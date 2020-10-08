4-year-old cancer survivor receives camper trailer through Make-A-Wish

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -A young boy’s wish is coming true in Goshen.

4-year-old KayJay is getting his own camper trailer thanks to Dutchman and Make-a-Wish

This is KayJay’s new camper trailer and there were nothing but smiles behind his mask before, during, and after receiving it.

Surrounded by family and supporters, KayJay earned his new camper after starting his fight against cancer at one and a half. He’s since beat it twice and is now cancer-free.

KayJay wished for the camper so he can spend more time with his family outdoors while camping, fishing, and traveling.

His father Kris says this is the perfect wish for his son.

“He just kept screaming, ‘I want to go fish, I want to go fish’. So we got him some fishing gear and he got really excited, and then we got a phone call that they were able to do it and make it happen,” said KayJay’s father Kris Spaulding.

Right after Kris answered that question, KayJay showed his appreciation by hopping on the mic and thanking everyone for making his wish come true.

Heres to a happy wish day to KayJay.

