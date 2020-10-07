Three students test positive for coronavirus at Oregon-Davis Jr./Sr. High School

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - What would be the perfect day for recess, on Wednesday, all students in the Oregon-Davis School Corp. switched to virtual learning after spending the first nine weeks in-person. Superintendent Bill Bennett told 16 News Now three students have tested positive for coronavirus at the junior-senior high school.

Nearly 40 people, between students and staff, are quarantined for close contact reasons - meaning they were within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or longer.

“Could we go [in-person] right now? Yeah, we probably could. What it be an optimal learning environment? I don’t know if it would be any better than us going virtual right now,” remarked Bennett.

The recent infections and quarantines have constrained staffing resources for the district, making virtual learning until next week’s fall break the optimal solution in Bennett’s eyes.

“We made the decision, ‘Let’s have the professionals still teaching the kids,' rather than kind of Band-Aiding and putting staff who may be necessarily wouldn’t be teaching in those classrooms,” he added.

Recognizing parents' work schedules may not be conducive to last-minute learning changes, Oregon-Davis has kept the elementary school open for 20 students, who come to school for breakfast and lunch. They remain at the school doing their virtual work. The staff-to-student ratio is 1:5.

Tentatively, district students will return to in-person learning on October 19th. Buildings and buses are being cleaned, in the meantime.

Coronavirus numbers for other local districts

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, several people in Elkhart Community Schools are out due to testing positive, including seven virtual-only students, four hybrid students, and three staff members. 23 others are quarantined due to close contacts.

Meanwhile, Warsaw Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dave Hoffert reported six students currently isolating after testing positive while 35 other students have been quarantined due to close contacts.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.