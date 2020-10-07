Super NO BO travel trailer being raffled off to benefit Care Camps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rollin' On TV is partnering with Forest River to raffle off a Super NO BO travel trailer.

The unit features upgrades including custom graphics, a water filtration system, Wi-Fi, and special tires.

The money raised through the raffle will benefit Care Camps, a camp for children affected by cancer.

“This gives them an opportunity to go outside and enjoy the outdoors with their families,” said Darryl Searer, president of the RV/MH Hall of Fame. “And so it’s a great thing. It truly is a win win.”

Raffle tickets cost $20 and the drawing will be on October 30th.

