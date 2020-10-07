Advertisement

South Bend C.S.C. receives $22.8 million federal grant to invest in teachers

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Community School Corporation is getting a nearly $23 million federal grant spanning across the next three years.

16 News Now tells us how these funds will be used.

The grant is part of the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program, and as the name suggests, these funds will go toward elevating and empowering teachers.

“I want our legacy to be that no child went to an underperforming school,” said SBCSC Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings.

The funds split up to about $7.5 million a year for the next three years.

The grant will go toward development for new teachers and training opportunities for those with more experience.

Some teachers could see performance-based raises, retention bonuses to decrease turnover in high schools, and bonuses for taking on extra work outside the classroom.

“There are a lot of changes happening in education daily--weekly. We’ve gone to hybrid teaching so there’s always professional development that’s needed no matter what your years of experience,” said Muessel 1st Grade Teacher Melissa Rowe.

The grant will also make investments in enhanced tools and technological systems, as well as expanding support for principals and other school leaders.

“This grant will allow us to ensure every student has an effective and experienced teacher, and every school has an effective leadership team, to improve the successful outcomes for all students,” Dr. Cummings said.

The school corporation says roughly 20-40% of teachers at some of South Bend’s most at-risk schools are teaching outside their license areas or with less than three years of experience.

Dr. Cummings says investing in a more skilled group of teachers will lead to better outcomes for students.

“So, when we invest in great teachers, and we train them, and we pay them more, and the same with our principals, you end up with increased student performance,” he said.

The funds opened for use on Oct. 1st for the 2020-2021 school year.

