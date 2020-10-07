Senator Young comments on halting of stimulus talks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Senator Todd Young is speaking out on the topic of the halting of stimulus talks.

16 News Now took part in a conference call with him this morning—he said Nancy Pelosi is to blame and that she never made any “serious efforts” to reach a deal.

“It is extremely disappointing as somebody who has been working very hard on the small, medium sized business and employee portion of this package that Democrats have been unwilling to reach a deal for the good of the American people. On multiple occasions, democrats have blocked relief efforts and the left-wing radicals, who are really driving the agenda especially in the house of reps, are winning out,” Young said.

Representatives Susan Brooks and Jackie Walorski were also on today’s call.

