Advertisement

Overdose and suicide rates up in St. Joseph County during pandemic

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The pandemic is taking a toll on peoples' mental health.

Coroner Mike McGann said there has been an increase in overdose and suicide deaths in St. Joseph County.

He said overdose deaths in the county dropped to 62 in 2018 and then dropped again in 2019.

Now, the numbers are quickly rising. Through August of this year, McGann said the county already had 47 overdose deaths. From August to now, the number is even higher.

“A large portion of the overdose deaths are perhaps people who have undiagnosed mental illnesses or substance use disorder...We know that significant life stressors can trigger the onset of mental health issues," said Addictions Therapist at Oaklawn and Bashor Children’s Home Dr. John Gallagher.

Gallagher is offering tele-counseling for patients to try to minimize the overdose death rate, but he is noticing some challenges.

“I have seen more turnover or patients discontinuing attendance and treatment," Gallagher said.

McGann said the increase in suicide rates is even more concerning. So far this week, he has responded to three suicide cases.

“We knew that the aftermath of the pandemic was going to be devastating for our community,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher said social isolation is a significant predictor for drug use and suicide.

“Making a statewide stay-at-home order from a mental health standpoint, an addiction recovery standpoint, for men and women who have histories of trauma can be re-traumatizing...The traumatized brain cannot distinguish between irrational and rational directions," Gallagher said.

Gallagher said if you need help, Oaklawn is now offering face-to-face and virtual options for treatment.

Here is a link to the website with services and a phone number.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Oregon-Davis School Corporation to begin virtual learning tomorrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
A school district here in Michiana is switching to virtual learning after two students tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Early voting begins in Indiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Close to 1,100 people voted early in St. Joseph County on Tuesday.

News

St. Joseph County nursing homes see 6 outbreaks of COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
As of today, there have been 142 deaths in St. Joseph County and 81 have involved people in area nursing homes. That’s nearly 60 percent.

News

Community reacts to citizens review board approval

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The South Bend chapter of Black Lives Matter and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Police Repression are responding to the vote in favor of a citizens review board.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Heated chemotherapy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hipec, or hot chemo, is a life-saving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications.

Indiana

Indiana man who lost eye to tear gas canister sues police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who lost an eye after being struck by a tear gas canister police in Indiana fired during a May protest over George Floyd’s death is suing the city and a police officer.

Crime

South Bend man sentenced on animal creulty, dog fighting charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Damien Newhouse, 43, sentenced to 4 years in prison for dog fighting and animal cruelty charges.

News

Trader Joe’s moving to Eddy Street

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
After years of pleading and prodding a new corporate citizen is coming to South Bend.

News

NIPSCO projects higher heating bills this winter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The increase in cost is due to the higher overall cost of natural gas.

News

Man charged in connection to shooting of 1-year-old

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A criminal case is connected to the accidental shooting death of a one-year-old in South Bend back in August.