Oregon-Davis School Corporation to begin virtual learning tomorrow

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A school district here in Michiana is switching to virtual learning after two students tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the Oregon-Davis School Corporation will begin virtual learning, starting tomorrow.

The superintendent says the two students who tested positive were going to the junior/senior high school.

The school corporation also says that multiple staff members are currently in quarantine.

The virtual learning will continue until fall break.

Then, the school corporation is expecting to have in-person learning resume on Oct. 19.

