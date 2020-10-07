Advertisement

Michigan reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Michigan health officials reported 1,016 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Wednesday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 1,016 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Wednesday.

There have been 6,847 deaths and 130,842 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 903 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,407* more cases reported. (Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 3rd.  Over the two days, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~703 per day.)

Friday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 780 more cases reported.

Thursday: 19* more coronavirus deaths, 891 more cases reported. *The deaths include 11 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 75 (+1) deaths and 2,092 (+25) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 17 (+0) deaths and 664 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 871 (+8) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

