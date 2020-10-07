: Michiana remaining warm and sunny through the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight we will be cooling off and heading into the middle 40s by early Thursday morning. The stiff breeze will calm overnight but remain of the northwest. A great evening for stargazing with Mars shining bright and close to earth. Those clear skies continue through the end of the week! Temperatures on Thursday will drop a few degrees thanks to that northwest breeze. Don’t worry though, if you enjoy sunshine and warm weather the first half of the weekend is for you. Temperatures going into the upper 70s with a very warm southerly breeze through the weekend.

A few higher clouds will move into the area starting Saturday evening with some clouds beginning to build in from the South on Sunday. We could see a few sprinkles as early as Sunday evening but it looks like most of our rain chances come after that period. Monday through Thursday looks like a pretty unsettled period with scattered showers and storms possible. Some will be associated with the remnants of Delta and then a nice cold front will sweep across the region. After this cloudy and rain few days temperatures look to drop back down to the lower 60s late next week.

Daily Climate Report:

Wednesday’s High: 71

Wednesday’s Low: 53

Precipitation: 0.00″

