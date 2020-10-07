Medical Moment: Giving hope through a note

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Personalized, handwritten notes are offering thousands of people hope.

They’re letters against depression and one could find its way into your mailbox.

The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable.

But as Martie Salt reports, for thousands of people around, the notes are helping them pull through.

It’s free to get a letter and anonymous.

The letters are sent to Robert, who makes sure the content is appropriate, and then he mails it.

It costs about $7,500 dollars a year for postage and other business costs.

A small grant and donations help to cover the expenses.

