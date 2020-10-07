Man dead after crash in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a crash in St. Joseph County.

This happened last night on Elm Road at Layton.

A truck was driving south on Elm Road when a van did not stop at a stop sign, driving into the intersection.

The driver of the van, 84-year-old Glen Klopfenstein, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck has minor injuries.

The FACT team was called, and they continue to investigate.

