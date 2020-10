Man charged in UP Mall shooting appears in court

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in a deadly shooting inside University Park Mall makes an appearance in court.

21-year-old Dazhon Howard is accused of shooting and killing Delaney Crosby at U.P. Mall in Mishawaka last month.

He is charged with murder and a felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 7.

