Locked in-- Sunny, dry, pleasant October weather pattern

TODAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s this afternoon. It’ll be much warmer than average with a strong breeze from the southwest.

TONIGHT:

A bit cooler overnight... Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds from the north with a few clouds overhead.

TOMORROW:

Another stunning day! Highs in the upper 60s with a pleasant feel to the day. Sunny skies and dry conditions.

