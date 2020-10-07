Locked in-- Sunny, dry, pleasant October weather pattern
Strong winds from the southwest
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 70s this afternoon. It’ll be much warmer than average with a strong breeze from the southwest.
TONIGHT:
A bit cooler overnight... Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds from the north with a few clouds overhead.
TOMORROW:
Another stunning day! Highs in the upper 60s with a pleasant feel to the day. Sunny skies and dry conditions.
